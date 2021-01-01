The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

C&L's Crookie Of The Year 2020: Trump's Legal Team

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

It would be easy to just pick Donald Trump for the Crookie of the Year award... ...but our rule at the Crookies is, Trump gets nothing. The rule of the @crooksandliars annual Crookie Awards is, @realDonaldTrump gets nothing. pic.twitter.com/KnA4ec5B4o — Frances Langum ???? #BidenHarris2020 (@bluegal) December 31, 2020 Trump has abdicated his role as president after his massive election loss. He continues to promote lies and conspiracy theories to try and overthrow the election. And meanwhile, he totally ignores the pandemic. Still... ...we never, ever give Trump these awards. Never. Instead, I've saved this distinction for the Trump "legal team". These lying masterminds of embarrassment have exploded a bomb on our democracy in the form of right-wing lunatic fringe conspiracies about the election. Conspiracies that Trump uses to proliferate and spread dangerous misinformation on social media and on television. Those purveyors of vomit. Those douchebags of deceit.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/crookie-year-2020-trumps-legal-team

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version