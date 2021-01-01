C&L's Crookie Of The Year 2020: Trump's Legal Team

Articles

It would be easy to just pick Donald Trump for the Crookie of the Year award... ...but our rule at the Crookies is, Trump gets nothing. The rule of the @crooksandliars annual Crookie Awards is, @realDonaldTrump gets nothing. pic.twitter.com/KnA4ec5B4o — Frances Langum ???? #BidenHarris2020 (@bluegal) December 31, 2020 Trump has abdicated his role as president after his massive election loss. He continues to promote lies and conspiracy theories to try and overthrow the election. And meanwhile, he totally ignores the pandemic. Still... ...we never, ever give Trump these awards. Never. Instead, I've saved this distinction for the Trump "legal team". These lying masterminds of embarrassment have exploded a bomb on our democracy in the form of right-wing lunatic fringe conspiracies about the election. Conspiracies that Trump uses to proliferate and spread dangerous misinformation on social media and on television. Those purveyors of vomit. Those douchebags of deceit.

