Trump's Legal Troubles In New York State Dramatically Escalate

Thursday, 31 December 2020

As Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election come to an end (thank god), it appears his legal cases in New York State and Manhattan are taking a dramatic shift forward. And in this case, he has no control over what happens as of 12:01pm on January 20, 2021. The Washington Post is reporting that Cy Vance, the Manhattan D.A., has retained forensic accounting specialists, FTI Consulting, to assist with their criminal investigation into Donald Trump's business operations, specifically in relation his shady real estate deals. The investigation started in 2018 after hush money payments to women were made public. That probe expanded to include investigations into the Trump Organization, which were aided by Congressional testimony made my Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. His testimony made allegations of shady financial representations, which prompted the Manhattan D.A. to investigate bank, insurance and tax fraud. FTI Consulting's website talks about the type of forensic accounting services they offer: Our multidisciplinary experts address a variety of accounting and compliance issues; analyze and reconstruct corporate books, records and electronic information; and participate in fact-finding interviews.

