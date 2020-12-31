The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2020 News Dump: Josh Hawley Hates Democracy, And Other News

Who are we picking on for the last day of 2020? The smarmy Senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley. The nakedly ambitious and craven junior senator wants to run for president, and so he's sucking up to the Trump base by announcing he'll challenge the validation of Joe Biden's vote on January 6th: Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020 But Hawley has no problem telling the over 80 MILLION AMERICANS who voted for Joe Biden that our voices do not count.That because we did not choose his King that our votes do not count.The arrogance of these bastards. https://t.co/nJoZq0OsUe — ????Julie????ShadyTomatoStudio (@vintagegoddess) December 31, 2020

