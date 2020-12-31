The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Senator Perdue in Quarantine After Coronavirus Contact Days Before Vote

David Perdue, one of two Republican U.S. senators facing a runoff election in Georgia next week that will determine control of the Senate, is quarantining after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said Thursday.

Perdue was notified of the contact Thursday and has tested negative, his campaign said.

It did not say how close the contact was or when it occurred, how long his quarantine would last or how it would impact any campaign events, adding that more information would be provided later.

Perdue faces Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in an election Tuesday that will help determine whether Republicans will keep control of the Senate under Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Fellow incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in another runoff election Tuesday. More than 2.8 million people in Georgia have voted early.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/us-senator-perdue-quarantine-after-coronavirus-contact-days-vote

