Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 00:40 Hits: 9

Voters in Georgia stood in long lines on New Year's Eve, the last day to vote early in the Peach State's Senate runoffs.Footage of polling stations posted to social media showed lengthy lines of Georgians snaking around buildings seeking to beat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532283-video-shows-massive-lines-on-last-day-of-voting-in-georgia