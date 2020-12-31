David Perdue Can't Think Of One Thing He Accomplished In Six Years As Senator

Articles

On Fox News' Hannity Wednesday evening, guest host Trey Gowdy pitched a real softball question at David Perdue. What is his greatest achievement was in the six years of holding office? Purdue couldn't think of one thing he had done for the people of Georgia. Gowdy said, "There is a service component to the job. What about your service as a United States Senator should voters who were trying to make up their minds in Georgia, what part of your service would you like to highlight for them?" Perdue replied, "Well, that's a tough question." No, David, it totally isn't! Sen. Perdue has been serving as a Senator since 2014, mind you. He claimed he ran because he felt the country was headed in the wrong direction but couldn't say how he put it back on the right direction. Then he made this comment: "The most gratifying thing may have just happened today as a matter of fact," he said. Perdue went on to describe him campaigning for the January 6 runoff. His greatest accomplishment was going to small towns all over the state of Georgia and seeing people. What? Being of service is something wealthy Republican politicians know nothing about, as exemplified by Perdue's answer. What's illuminating is this: the stock answer from Republicans in Congress when they want to con their voters is to say they "have been supporting everything Trump has done in office blah blah", but Perdue didn't even say that.

