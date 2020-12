Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 04:01 Hits: 4

The CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media is seeking to retain control over Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for at least two years — even though President-elect Biden has signaled he'll be replaced.

(Image credit: U.S. Agency for Global Media)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/30/951126591/trump-appointee-seeks-lasting-control-over-radio-free-europe-radio-free-asia