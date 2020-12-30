Twitter Spanks Sham Populist Josh Hawley After He Picks A Fight With Walmart

Articles

I'm old enough to remember a couple of hours ago, when I wrote a post about Josh Hawley's plan to subvert democracy by challenging the certification of the Electoral College vote next week in Congress. Oooo. Big man, Sen. Hawley, pretending to care about election security, and eVeRy vOtE cOuNtS! If that were the case, why didn't you vote to impeach your president, who directly benefitted from Russia's help in 2016? And who subsequently sought interference with the 2020 election by suppressing Black and brown votes and lying about the efficacy of mail-in voting during a pandemic? Because you DON'T really care about election security, and the only votes that matter to you are the ones cast by white Republicans. But shhhhhh. Don't say that out loud. Anyhow, an employee of WalMart decided to call bullsh*t on Hawley's fake populism by tweeting out the following in response to his plan to object to certification on Jan. 6: Oh, dear. Sen. Hawley took umbrage. Do not condescend to Sen. Hawley.

