Trump Goes On Unhinged Rant Against Brad Raffensperger's Fictitious Brother

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 17:17 Hits: 9

Ahead of the Georgia runoff elections, Donald Trump again attacked Georgia's Governor and Secretary of State because they upheld the laws governing Georgia, refusing to overthrow the democratically elected winner of the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden instead of the man who would be king. Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020 This is another act of sedition by Trump, but you knew this already. These attacks include more conspiracy theories from a controversial John Lott. New Lott study estimates 11,350 absentee votes lost to Trump in Georgia. Another 289,000 "excess (fraudulent) votes" across GA, AZ, MI, NV, PA, and WI. Check it out! ➡️https://t.co/eIBjdmox5R pic.twitter.com/2MlKVbBoLO

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-goes-unhinged-rant-against-georgias