Josh Hawley Bows To King Trump, Promises Challenge To Electoral College Certification

In what most grown-ups would consider a humiliating display of fealty, Sen. Josh Hawley has declared that he will move to block certification of the Electoral College's vote count in Congress on January 6th. This move is also fruitless, as it's bound to do nothing but delay the inevitable certification of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' crushing defeat of Donald Trump at the ballot box, but that apparently doesn't seem to factor in to GOP analysis anymore. It also runs counter to what Mitch McConnell had planned, and don't get me wrong, I do love anything that makes Moscow Mitch's sphincter itch, but this is truly embarrassing. As CNN's Biana Golodryga and David Chalian discuss, it allows Hawley to plant his flag for 2024's GOP nomination, so what's a little blowing up the Constitution if he can accomplish that little nugget, right?

