Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 10:04 Hits: 11

The Senate could vote Wednesday on a bill that ties the $2,000 relief checks — backed by Democrats and President Trump — to a controversial change to liability laws for social media companies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/30/951363639/action-shifts-to-senate-for-passage-of-2-000-covid-19-relief-payments