Texas’ 'Deadbeat Dan' Patrick Refuses To Pay Promised Voter Fraud Reward

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:44 Hits: 10

PA’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is demanding Texas’ Dan Patrick (R) make good on his offer of reward money for uncovering voter fraud – now that three Trump voters have been caught in the act. As MSNBC’s Steve Benen pointed out, Patrick’s bounty for voter fraud, designed to beef up Donald Trump’s claim of a stolen election, was a bit dodgy from the start, given that it acknowledged Team Trump had no proof. “Patrick was basically telling the public, ‘We can't back up our talking points, so I'll pay you to help,’” Benen wrote. Now, Patrick should be paying to prove the opposite. On Monday night’s The Rachel Maddow Show, guest host Ali Velshi noted that Patrick’s reward was not limited to election fraud found in Texas. So Fetterman wants Patrick to show him the money. More precisely, Fetterman wants Patrick to pay in Sheetz gift cards which Fetterman says he’ll donate to local food banks. Sheetz is a very popular convenience store chain based in Pennsylvania, but I’m sure the pun was intended. Velshi played a clip of Fetterman claiming he was owed at least $2 million last month on TRMS.

