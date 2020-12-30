Proud Boys' Attacks On Black D.C. Churches Leave Community Ready To Fight Back

Articles

When the Proud Boys attacked African American churches in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12 at the culmination of that day’s “March for Trump”—tearing down banners and signs reading Black Lives Matter, and either destroying them outright or parading them through the street and then setting them aflame—it sent shock waves through the Black community, and not just in the nation’s capital. “For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings,” commented the pastor of one of the victimized churches, Asbury United Methodist. So it was for many Americans who could remember all too well the nation’s history of burned-down and bombed churches during the long struggle for Black civil rights. Moya Harris, a pastor at another church that came under attack—Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal—penned a piece for Sojourners contemplating the feelings that the attacks conjured up for people who experienced a more sublimated form of white supremacism daily:

