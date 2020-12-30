Nashville Bomber's Girlfriend Warned Cops A Year Ago He Was Making Bombs

Articles

What? You say a dangerous domestic abuser was reported to the police, but he didn't answer the door and that was the end of it? You don't say. Huh. Over and over, the common thread with these terror events is domestic abuse. And once again, authorities treated it as an unrelated matter, when experts already warn it substantially increases the risk of a mass attack. Via the Tennesean: In the aftermath, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Warner was "not on our radar" prior to the bombing. But a Metro Nashville Police Department report from August 2019 shows that local and federal authorities were aware of alleged threats he had made. No actions appear to have been taken to stop Warner, a slender 5-foot-8, 135-pound man who died in the explosion, which injured three others. On Aug. 21, 2019, the girlfriend told Nashville police that Warner "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," the MNPD report states. Nashville police then forwarded the information to the FBI. [...] Throckmorton, who served as the woman's attorney, told officers Warner "frequently talks about the military and bomb making," the document said. Warner "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb," the attorney said to the officers, according to the report.

