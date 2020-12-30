The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies After Battling Covid-19

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

For all the Republicans and other covid-deniers that say this is just a young person's disease, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was just 41 years old, with two small children, aged 3 and 11 months. Source: The New-Star, Monroe, Louisiana Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport from complications of COVID-19. Letlow, 41, was transferred from St. Francis Medical Center to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU on Dec. 23 and has been treated there since then. Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children — Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months. "The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," spokesman Andrew Bautsch said in a statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time." Confirming this very, very sad news: Rep.-elect Luke Letlow has died of coronavirus. He was 41 and had a wife & 2 small children. Was just days away from being sworn into Congress. Absolutely devastating.https://t.co/NaHXxzQ3Nq — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 30, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/congressman-elect-luke-letlow-dies-after

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version