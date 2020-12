Articles

Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a proposal to vote on the House bill on $2,000 direct payments. Also, the Senate will vote Wednesday to override President Trump's veto of the NDAA.

