Everybody Hates Pence

Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020

It isn't just Louis Gohmert who believes it's Mike Pence's job to steal the election for Donald Trump.... Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and President Donald Trump's defeated electors from Arizona may force Vice President Mike Pence to publicly pick a side in Trump’s bid to overturn his 2020 election loss. Gohmert and a handful of the would-be electors sued Pence in federal court on Monday.... The lawsuit asserts that the 1887 law known as the Electoral Count Act ... unconstitutionally binds Pence from exercising total authority to choose which votes to count. "Under the Twelfth Amendment, Defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of the electoral votes for a given state, and where there are competing slates of electors, or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes, or whether none, shall be counted," the suit contends. And it isn't just the Rasmussen polling firm in addition to Gohmert....

