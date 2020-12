Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 11:58 Hits: 1

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) was visibly angry at House Republicans on Thursday as she announced the chamber was adjourned until Monday afternoon, after the GOP blocked Democratic legislation that would have sent $2,000 relief checks to Americans. (Photo: C-Span/screenshot)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/debbie-dingell-doesnt-sugarcoat-her