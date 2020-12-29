The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: Simping For Trump And Playing Golf 'Waters The Tree Of Liberty'

I'm a big fan of PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has been taunting his Texas counterpart Dan Patrick over his fake claims of Pennsylvia voter fraud, and Ali Velshi had him on last night to talk about it. He asked if he heard from Patrick. "Not recently. I heard from him early on, saying for me to get serious. And I'm like, hey, my dude, where's my money, you know," Fetterman said. "And the good news I can report from Pennsylvania is that President Trump received 100% of the dead mother vote here in our commonwealth during this last election. So we have three cases of voter fraud. Three cases. Despite what the president tweeted out earlier today, the only documented cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania were these three cases, and my dude in Texas owes Pennsylvania big bank." "Well, so Donald Trump -- I don't want to put it up because he tweets a lot of nonsense and it was immediately countered by Twitter," Velshi said. "But, yeah, he tweeted more votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there are voters. He's trying every version of this possible. Obviously you're the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. You'd know if that's the case."

