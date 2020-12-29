Proud Boys' Hotel Reservations For Jan 6 Are Canceled

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Gotta hand it to the Hotel Harrington in Washington DC. They are a favorite of my family because the rooms are clean no-frills and comparatively inexpensive when traveling to the Nation's Capital. And yesterday they read in The Washington Post that the hotel had been chosen as the unofficial headquarters of the Proud Boys during the promised kerfuffle over Congress accepting the vote of the Electoral College on January 6. Donald Trump wants protestors to force Mike Pence to overturn the election, or something. And the Proud Boys were to descend on DC to do what they do. Create havoc with a bunch of racist violence thrown in. Hotel Harrington canceled the reservations and shut down their hotel for three days. The Proud Boys' favorite DC hotel has just announced it will be closed January 4-6th, when Trump supporters are planning to gather to protest Biden's election. All reservations are canceled. pic.twitter.com/0K3LbFMFLC — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) December 29, 2020

