WATCH LIVE: Sanders And Markey Filibuster NDAA Override To Push $2000 Covid Aid

Live Senate Debate. WaPo reports: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday blocked consideration of a House bill that would deliver a $2,000 stimulus payments to most Americans — spurning a request made by President Trump even as more Senate Republicans voiced support for the dramatically larger checks. McConnell’s move was just the beginning of a saga that is likely to engulf the Senate for the rest of the week. Democrats are pushing for an up-or-down vote on the House bill, while more Republicans acknowledge a need for larger stimulus checks... Emboldened politically, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also issued his own ultimatum on Monday, threatening to hold up the chamber unless lawmakers are able to vote on the heightened stimulus payments. It's the definition of a moral failure when Senate Republicans will spend $740 billion on a bloated defense budget, but refuse to give hungry and suffering Americans $2000. https://t.co/Ftju45Bdlo — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) December 29, 2020

