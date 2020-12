Articles

Members of Congress voted to override President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, which had passed overwhelmingly in both parties. The Senate's next moves are unclear.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/950802271/house-rejects-trumps-defense-bill-veto-in-highly-unusual-vote