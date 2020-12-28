President-Elect Joe Biden Rips Trump's 'Hollowed Out' 'Sidelined' National Security Agencies

Articles

It's always nice to hear from an actual adult in times of crisis. After a national security briefing today, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to the press about his goals for restoring confidence in America and also his concerns about national security roadblocks thrown up by the Trump administration. "We've encountered road blocks from the political leadership in the DoD and the OMB," he said. "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility." "The truth is, many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage," he added. "Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity, and in morale. The policy processes have atrophied or have been sidelined." That's a scary thought. He also painted a larger vision of his view of the future and recovery of the moral authority to lead. "We will reclaim our credibility to lead the free world," he promised. "And we will, once again, lead not just by the example of our power, but by the power of our example." As he was leaving, a reporter shouted out a question about whether he supports the $2,000 payments. He shouted back that he did.' Full video of his remarks are above. Here is a clip of his national security remarks.

