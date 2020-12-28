Stacey Abrams Says Those Pandemic Checks Won't Turn The GA Runoff Election

Articles

How does Trump finally signing the pandemic relief bill affect the GA Senate runoff? CNN's Jim Sciutto interviews Stacey Abrams. "Not only is this a belated investment, it is also a very poor investment. Six hundred dollars will not help most families survive, and we need two U.S. senators who are willing to go to Washington and be in partnership with the new president, to deliver real covid relief to the state of Georgia," Abrams said. "We have to have supports for those 161,000 families that were facing eviction whose lives aren't suddenly going to get better because of the extended moratorium. We have 4.1 million job loss claims in the state, a quarter of small businesses in operation in 2019 have shut down permanently in 2020 and Mitch McConnell has declared that he intends not to do more. He has shown his obstructionism many times before and unfortunately, both Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue have been his strongest supporters, making sure no progress happens or relief comes to Georgia." Sciutto brought up Trump's plan for a Jan. 4th "victory rally" in Georgia. "I wonder if you think that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have invested enough time down there to help turn the races. Do you want to see more of Biden and Harris before January 6th?" he asked.

