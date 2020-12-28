Rasmussen Quotes Stalin To Argue Trump Can Still Win

Articles

Just pure vile evilness from Rasmussen, and incredibly irresponsible. No, Mike Pence does not have the power to subvert democracy by rejecting Electoral College results. And then they used that awful, but sometimes accurate quote when referring to authoritarian regimes like Putin's Russia. We're not them or Stalin's Soviet Union. Not yet, anyway. Source: The Hill Republican-leaning pollster Rasmussen invoked a quote attributed to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in a Twitter thread Sunday suggesting Vice President Pence could attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything. – Stalin,” the pollster tweeted, before going on to outline a scenario in which Pence refuses to certify the results in swing states. Supporters of President Trump have made similar arguments that Pence, as president of the Senate, has the power to reject Electoral College results. However, the theory is based on a misreading of U.S. code that simply authorizes the vice president to call on states to submit their electoral votes if they do not do so by the fourth Wednesday in December, according to The Washington Post.

