Trump Waited Long Enough To Let Covid Benefits Lapse Before He Signed Relief Bill

Alysin Camerota was trying to make sense of Trump's irresponsible delay in signing the covid relief bill -- but as we know, trying to impose logic on Trump's actions is a losing proposition. "After 7 p.m., the president finally signed this coronavirus relief package and government spending bill. Had he signed it at midnight, by midnight, on Saturday night, instead of waiting til Sunday, millions of Americans would not have their benefits lapse. But because he waited a few more hours, they will. And that means something like 12 million Americans won't be able to pay for groceries or won't be able to pay their rent. Why? Why did he do that?" Margaret Talev, CNN's White House correspondent, tried to explain. "Alisyn, basically, all of Washington is scratching their heads asking this question this morning, including top Republican leaders. It is correct, if you are an American who is waiting for that $600 per person to arrive this week as the secretary, President Trump's Treasury secretary told you, is not going to happen most likely this week, is going to be delayed. If you're expecting that extra $300 expansion in unemployment benefits, that is -- you're probably going to miss the first week of it. That is going to be delayed. And it is because of the president's delay on this.

