President Nutso Thinks He Can 'Line-Item Veto' The Bill He Just Signed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:02 Hits: 6

The so-called president has no idea how government works and is a megalomaniac dumbass, but you knew that. MSNBC has the latest: In an official statement issued last night, the White House said Trump was signing the package, but was also sending back "a redlined version" of the legislation to Congress, alerting lawmakers to a list of spending provisions in the bill that he wants them to remove. Oh ffs. Wake up, Donald. In 23 days you're no longer president. You are "negotiating" after the bill is signed from your own Florida GOLF COURSE? Your Vice-President is in Vail. “Nearly 50 Secret Service agents have reportedly booked rooms at the Grand Hyatt Vail and in other locations around the valley, and ski instructors at Beaver Creek Resort were booked for the Pence.” God-awful, as the nation starves w no relief money. https://t.co/9BEZNEVRYn — Cherie Cole (@wildwillow65) December 25, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/president-nutso-thinks-he-can-line-item