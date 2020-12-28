Trump Shouldn't Be Tried For Tax Fraud, He Should Be Tried For Mass Murder

Articles

Published on Monday, 28 December 2020

Once he is pulled out of the White House and unprotected by the Department of Justice’s utterly screwed up concept of absolute executive immunity, many people would love to see Donald Trump promptly indicted and convicted on charges of tax fraud. And that’s fine. After all, as people rightly note, after he had evaded prosecution for all other crimes, it was the IRS that finally got Al Capone and sent him off to Alcatraz. But eventually Capone was released from Alcatraz and went home. Granted, that was in part because he was suffering from the long-term effects of syphilis. Still … I want more when it comes to Trump. I want Trump to be taken to the The Hague and tried before the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity. To be clear right off the bat, I understand that this isn’t going to happen. The United States is not a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC). And while the Obama administration vowed to cooperate with the court, conservatives have been so anti-ICC that under George W. Bush that they even passed a law saying the United States would help to free prisoners being held for trial by the ICC. So … that. But that doesn’t mean some appropriate venue for Trump can’t be found. Should be found. Has to be found. Because Trump’s crimes far exceed anything that can be dealt with in a New York state court looking into how he shuffled funds among his 500+ shell companies.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-shouldnt-be-tried-tax-fraud-he