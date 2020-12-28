CNN Fact-Checker: Many News Outlets Still Reluctant To Use The Word 'Lie'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 11:25 Hits: 7

CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale bemoaned the fact that many news outlets are still reluctant to use the word "lie" when it comes to Donald Trump and others, even after we've watched the serial-liar-in-chief for the last four years. One thing that is a fact is that Trump has kept this guy extremely busy for years, trying to keep up with the deluge of gaslighting bulls**t streaming from both his Twitter feed, and his mouth on a constant basis. STELTER: Let me bring Dale in for a conversation about what these four years have been like. Do you think fact check is the best word? Or is it reality checking at this point? What is it that you do? DALE: I think fact check is fine. I think, you know, the broader pieces where we take a step back and look at the dishonest narratives rather than a particular claim. You can call that reality checking or something of the like. Fundamentally, whatever you call it, it's about providing readers, viewers with the truth behind the lies and other deceptions, if you don't want to use the word lies, that they are getting from the president and other public officials. STELTER: What about you and the word lies? This used to be a big deal. People would debate this for hours and hours, and now I don't hear those debates anymore.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/cnn-fact-checker-many-news-outlets-still