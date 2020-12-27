GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger Rips Trump For His Election 'Scam'

Articles

Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is one of the few Republicans that has come out pretty forcefully since the election to counter the lies coming from the White House, right wing media, and Trump cult members in Congress from his own caucus. Today he joined Dana Bash on CNN to talk about what we can expect on January 6th, and he shared some harsh realities that MAGA is going to have to accept: BASH: I want to look ahead to January 6th, when the Electoral College results will be before a joint session of Congress. President Trump and Vice President Pence met with some Republicans at the White House this week. A number of Senate Republicans, some House Republicans, haven't ruled out contesting at various points the election results. What do you expect to happen? KINZINGER: I expect there will be a little chaos. This is a scam, though. To explain to people that somehow Congress can overthrow the certified results of every state that we can change an election outcome when there was not a single court case that had any legs. I mean, even if you believe that somehow the courts were inept in this whole process, if somehow you believe that this whole election was stolen, the reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election even if you want to, and there is no ability to overthrow an election even if you want to.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/gop-congressman-adam-kinzinger-rips-trumps