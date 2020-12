Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 19:49 Hits: 14

The chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should not challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in the 2022 Democratic primaries, according to the New York Post.“I think it would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531759-new-york-democratic-party-chairman-warns-ocasio-cortez-against-schumer