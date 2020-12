Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 2

With another COVID-19 relief bill awaiting his signature or veto, what's President Trump's end game? A new Congress begins Jan. 3, a new president in 24 days, and millions of Americans are struggling.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/27/950507308/politics-chat-two-unemployment-benefits-expired-with-more-to-follow