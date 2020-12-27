Trump Attorney Goes On Twitter Tirade Attacking Justice Roberts, Pence, Meadows And McConnell

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

As someone accurately described in response to this madness on Twitter, "Lin Wood fell out of the crazy tree and hit *every* branch on the way down." Lin Wood fell out of the crazy tree and hit *every* branch on the way down. pic.twitter.com/Nm6wt2K0nN — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 26, 2020 Trump's crazy election attorney Lin Wood, who's post-election lawsuits may have violated Delaware’s rules of professional conduct, who was recently calling on Trump to declare Martial Law in order to "clean up the election," was back at it on Twitter over the holiday, attacking everyone and their grandmother in the Republican party who isn't willing to go along with Trump's continuing efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

