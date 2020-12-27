MassGOP Vice Chair With COVID Says He's 'Paying The Price' For Attending White House Hanukkah Party

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 18:55 Hits: 13

(Vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party Tom Mountain tells a Boston Herald reporter that “This election is being stolen from us. This election is being stolen from the duly elected president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. It is a corrupt system aligned against him," during a protest on Nov. 6, 2020.) Another Republican winds up in the hospital after attending one of these White House super-spreader events: State Republican official was hospitalized with COVID-19 after attending White House Hanukkah party: The vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee is battling COVID-19 after attending what he described as a largely maskless holiday party at the White House earlier this month. “I didn’t listen to the warnings of my own family, and now I’m paying the price,” MassGOP vice chairman Tom Mountain said in a phone interview Saturday. Mountain, 60, who was hospitalized twice in recent weeks, said he likely contracted the coronavirus at the annual White House Hanukkah party. The event took place amid the worst surge in COVID-19 this country has seen since the pandemic began. “No one can ever say for sure exactly where they got it, but I’ll say this: Before the party, I was in perfectly good health,” he said. “Three days later, I was in the hospital with COVID, and it was all downhill from there.” [...]

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/massgop-vice-chair-says-hes-paying-price