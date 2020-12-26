Andrew McCabe: Pardons Are 'Remarkably Disgusting' Undermining Of Justice

Articles

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe pulled no punches while discussing Trump's "remarkably disgusting" undermining of the system of justice that he is supposed to protect with this latest round of corrupt pardons. During an appearance on this Thursday's New Day on CNN, McCabe was asked by host John Berman what message the pardon of Stone and Manafort sends. "Well, John, the message that it send is if you are loyal to this president, if you help him obstruct justice, if you lie to prosecutors and lie to Congress and lie to the courts and judges and juries in an effort to cover his crimes, then he will pay you off with a pardon and give you the basically get out of jail free card at the end of the day" McCabe replied. "It's a remarkable -- it's a remarkable act of corruption I don't think we've ever seen before. You have a president who is actively engaged in undermining the system of justice that he is supposed to protect and defend. It's remarkably disgusting." After Erica Hill discussed the fact that the pardons were actually dangled, McCabe reminded the viewers that those communications were detailed in the Mueller report, and that "These pardons are essentially the culmination of those acts of obstruction of justice. What was seen and referred to in the Mueller report has now been completed. The pardons were dangled and now they've been delivered in return for protection of the president."

