The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Crookie Award: Public Menace Of The Year, Proud Boys And White Nationalists

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Supported and egged on by Trump, these "very fine people" represent an ever-growing threat to our democracy and our national security that will remain long after Trump leaves office. Whether it's the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Bois, the far-right militia movement, QAnon, these fringe groups have continued to grow and intensify thanks to the "Trump effect" that David Neiwert reported on earlier this year.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/crookie-award-public-menace-year-proud

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version