Crookie Award: Speech Of The Year, Kimberly! Guilfoyle!

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 8

Hey guys, remember that time when Kimberly Guilfoyle —Junior Mints’ emotional cougar— promised the highest bidders, er, biggest donors a lap dance? What is the name of this amazing new dance Kimberly Guilfoyle is doing? pic.twitter.com/GA0w6SpYTF — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 20, 2020 Just sayin’. Kimberly got paid $15000 a month for fundraising and outreach from Brad Parscale's Trumpian money laundering extravaganza. And her 'The Best! is yet! to come!' primal scream will far outlast any other memory of the Republican 2020 Convention, aside from the fact that it was the first RNC to decline to have a platform, except for 'we support the policies of Donald J. Trump.' PS: Thanks for the Guilfoyle challenge, internet.

