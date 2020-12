Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 December 2020

President Trump changed his legal address to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach. But neighbors say under an agreement he signed decades ago, he can't live there after leaving the White House.

