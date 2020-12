Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 21:27 Hits: 2

Along with passing pandemic relief, lawmakers have agreed to phase out the coolants used in air conditioners and refrigerators. It's the most meaningful climate change measure by Congress in a decade.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/25/950314871/latest-pandemic-relief-contains-includes-important-climate-change-measures