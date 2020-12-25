The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crookie Award: 'Scrooge Eat Your Heart Out' Prize To Melania Trump

As our own Ed Scarce wrote in October of Melania Trump: "Apparently she really hates Christmas -- and her decorations communicate that quite well -- and she's not really interested in much else to do with being First Lady of the United States." What ever will the evangelical Trump supporters going to say about her saying FUCKING CHRISTMAS? — Logan Murphy (@Murphy111L) October 2, 2020 You may recall she wasn't a great shakes about Easter, either. Congratulations, Melania, here's another Crookie for ya:

