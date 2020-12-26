The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crookie Award: Most Selfish - Mitch McConnell

The most brazen power grabber in all of Washington also avoided the White House from August on, because of Covid. As I wrote in October: The Senate Majority Leader admitted this week that he has not been to the White House since August 6, because of concerns that Trump is not taking COVID seriously. MITCH MCCONNELL: I personally didn't feel that they were approaching the protection from this illness in the same way that I thought was appropriate for the Senate. What about all those Senators who went to the Amy Comey Barrett superspreader event, Mitch? Did you give them ANY warning? Any hint that maybe they shouldn't go? As Chris Hayes said, "In so many words, McConnell said, ‘I have stayed away from the White House because the president is so incompetent, so dangerous, and so deluded that I would not trust him with my own personal health.’” But he still wants Trump re-elected. Sure. AND he's prioritizing stacking the Supreme Court over helping Americans deal with the fallout of the virus. And while giving Mitch a Crookie I think I deserve a "don't sugarcoat it" award, don't you?

