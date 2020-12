Articles

Friday, 25 December 2020

Emily Murphy is a #Fail for 2020 that should never be forgotten. She postponed essential transition activities to please Donald Trump. Then she went job hunting for herself because she KNEW Trump lost and she'd need a paycheck after January 20, 2021. Which mob boss will hire you now, Emily? Take your Crookie Award and GO.

