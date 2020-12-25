Crookie Good Guy Of The Year Award: Marc Elias And His Team Of 'Kraken Busters'

Articles

If there is one clear hero of the 2020 election season, it's Marc Elias, the DNC attorney who headed up the team which fought all of the Kraken lawsuits Donald Trump and Republicans filed to try and steal the election. With every suit filed and every appeal filed after each loss, Elias and his team were there with the documents, the analysis, and most importantly, the wins. In the end, Elias and the team won 59 major lawsuits and all the associated appeals to the original action. Trump won one, a minor Pennsylvania case involving a handful of votes. All of those actions and their associated documents are loaded up over on Democracy Docket. With the 2020 election done, Elias has turned his attention to Georgia and the ongoing Republican efforts to try and suppress the voters who delivered the state to Joe Biden in 2020. You should subscribe to his Democracy Docket newsletter to stay current on their efforts too. For all of his winning Twitter and courtroom ways, Elias is deadly serious about where our democracy is going and what reforms we need to repudiate the authoritarianism Republicans are demonstrating.

