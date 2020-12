Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 10:02 Hits: 6

The fate of the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed this week remains unclear. President Trump wants Congress to increase aid payments, which Democrats support. Republicans, though, do not.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/25/950224142/where-do-things-stand-with-the-900-billion-covid-19-relief-bill