Trump's Pardons Of Russiagate Cronies Remove Any Doubts Fix Was In From The Beginning

Thursday, 24 December 2020

The coronavirus is raging across America. Trump remains silent about it, abdicating his responsibility for the health, safety, and well being of Americans while derailing congressional legislation and COVID relief measures as he flies off to Florida for the holidays. But the outgoing president did find the time between promoting voter fraud conspiracies and seditious actions to pardon war criminals and everyone convicted in Robert Muller's special council investigation of RussiaGate. On MSNBC Wednesday night, Andrew Weissmann, the former senior member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team and former head of the criminal fraud section at the justice department who prosecuted Manafort explained to Rachel Maddow that the Russiagate coverup was completed with Trump's latest round of pardons. Weissmann said, "I think what you're seeing, whether it's the pardon of Paul Manafort or many others that we saw today and yesterday, this is what you get if you give the pardon power to a mob boss." That includes Roger Stone and the seditious Michael Flynn who were convicted for either lying to the federal investigators, reneged on plea deals or refused to speak about their dealings with Russia and Trump's role in it in election interference in 2016.

