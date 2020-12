Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:38 Hits: 0

The president-elect's transition team is pushing back against Twitter's decision, which is a reversal from the last presidential transition.

(Image credit: Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/23/949632440/twitter-will-reset-potus-account-to-0-followers-after-biden-transition