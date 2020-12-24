Crookie Award: Dangerous Misinformer Of The Year, Fox News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020

From ignoring primetime impeachment coverage, to covering for Trump's coronavirus sabotage, to doing their best to endanger the health of as many Americans as humanly possible, to fearmongering over socialism in the middle of a deadly pandemic, the propaganda outlet has proven themselves to be a public health hazard along with a threat to what remains of our democracy time and time again.

