Compare And Contrast: 1.7 Billion People Woke Up Today In Countries With Near Zero Virus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 13:26 Hits: 4

John Berman had on Dr. Ali Khan, dean of Nebraska Medical Center's College for Public Health, this morning to talk about the nearly 120,000 americans spending Christmas Eve in the hospital, and the 3,359 Americans reported dead from coronavirus overnight. "That hospitalization figure, as it hits new records every day, almost now at 120,000, why is it still going up? How is it that it continues to go up? New cases, there is some sign that it's leveling off a bit, but the fact that we keep filling up our hospitals at new unprecedented levels, it just keeps happening," Berman said. "Good morning, John. And yeah, it's very disturbing. And I'll contrast your numbers with the fact that about 1.7 billion people are going to wake up on Christmas morning with near zero cases in Australia, New Zealand, China, Thailand, et cetera, et cetera," Dr. Khan said. "It's actually quite disturbing. The new cases are predictable. Maybe about 20% of Americans have currently been infected, which leaves about 80% of Americans left to be infected. So it's not surprising, given how many people are susceptible to infection and the lack of appropriate public health measures to protect them and prevent the deaths.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/compare-and-contrast-17-billion-people