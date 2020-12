Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 8

The coronavirus relief package passed by Congress on Monday provides $25 billion in rental assistance to tenants at risk of eviction. Will it arrive in time to prevent mass evictions this winter?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/24/949926184/its-hoped-relief-bill-will-prevent-nightmarish-wave-of-evictions