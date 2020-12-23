Beyond Prisons Podcast: Study And Struggle Feat. Garrett Felber

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 22:53 Hits: 2

Garrett Felber joins the Beyond Prisons podcast to discuss Study and Struggle, which he helped launch in 2020 as “a bilingual political education program on abolition and immigrant justice which supports and collaborates with grassroots organizations in Mississippi.”

(NOTE: This episode was recorded a few weeks before Felber was wrongfully fired by the University of Mississippi for speaking out against its racist donors and role in perpetuating the carceral state; you can find out more about what happened here.)

Felber is a former assistant professor of history at the University of Mississippi and the author of “Those Who Know Don’t Say: The Nation of Islam, the Black Freedom Movement and the Carceral State” and co-author of “The Portable Malcolm X Reader” with the late Manning Marable.

He was the lead organizer of the Making and Unmaking Mass Incarceration conference and Project Director of the Parchman Oral History Project, a collaborative oral history, archival, and documentary storytelling project on incarceration in Mississippi. In 2016, Felber co-founded Liberation Literacy, an abolitionist collective inside and outside Oregon prisons.

Felber is currently a fellow at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, where he will be working on his next book project: “We Are All Political Prisoners: The Revolutionary Life of Martin Sostre.”

Episode Notes & Resources

Study And Struggle

“Those Who Know Don’t Say: The Nation of Islam, the Black Freedom Movement, and the Carceral State” (UNC Press, 2020)

Follow Garrett on Twitter @garrett_felber

Credits

Created and hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Edited by Ellis Maxwell

Website & volunteers managed by Victoria Nam

Theme music by Jared Ware

Support Beyond Prisons

Visit our website at beyond-prisons.com

Support our show and join us on Patreon. Check out our other donation options as well.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Google Play

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kim Wilson is available for speaking engagements and to facilitate workshops. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: @beyondprisonspodcast

Instagram: @beyondprisons

The post Beyond Prisons Podcast: Study And Struggle Feat. Garrett Felber appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/12/23/beyond-prisons-podcast-study-and-struggle-feat-garrett-felber/